Irrigation schemes rehab nears completion

Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter

REHABILITATION is almost complete at the last five irrigation schemes being financed under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Smallholder Irrigation Support Programme, in a development that will enable farmers to increase rural income and reduce demand for drought relief aid.

The PAO-SIP was funded to the tune of six million euros by the European Union for implementation in Manicaland and Matabeleland.

The last five schemes to be rehabilitated under the fund are Mutema, Bwerudza Block B and A, Chiduku-Ngove and Chiduku-Tikwiri.

The first batch, completed last year, includes Gudyanga, Tonhorai, Maunganidze, Musikavanhu A4 and Musikavanhu B2.

The irrigation development has enabled smallholder farmers to grow high- value crops both for the local and export markets, thus effectively participating in the mainstream economy and made it possible for other rural infrastructure to be developed in areas which could otherwise have remained without good roads, market stalls, schools and clinics.

The smallholder irrigators have developed a commercial mentality and crop yields and farmer incomes have gone up manifold.

Beneficiaries are earning higher incomes compared to their dryland counterparts and the coming on board of the schemes now offers the rural population an alternative source of employment and income.

FAO project co-ordinator Mr Simbarashe Marwei said with a more integrated approach smallholder irrigation can be the basis for rural development and improved standards of living in poor communities.

Mr Marwei said at Chiduku-Ngowe (Makoni West) 44 hectares were functional. “Rehabilitation of 44ha semi-portable sprinkler irrigation at Chiduku-Ngowe is now almost complete. FAO, in technical assistance from the Department of Irrigation engineers, constructed a pump house, installed a new pump and replaced the worn-out main pipe line and other infield equipment.

“The scheme is now operational with just minor leakages which need to be attended to. The farmers have started preparations for a summer maize crop under the command agriculture programme. About 88 plot holders – 65 males and 23 – females are benefiting directly from this rehabilitation,” said Mr Marwei.

Mr Marwei said 110 households will soon benefit from the 55ha Chiduku-Tikwiri, also in Makoni West.

Tendering process for supply and installation of drag hose sprinkler irrigation was completed with signing of contract now being concluded.

“The works are expected to last for two months from now and farmers are also expected plant a first maize crop under command agriculture this summer. Rehabilitation of scheme-weir was completed and eight toilets were also constructed to improve sanitary facilities,” said Mr Marwei.

At Mutema, 30ha micro jet sprinkler irrigation has been installed with five hectares already planted bananas, whose first harvesting is expected this month.

“Drilling of boreholes to argument water supplies for the rest of Mutema banana plots is expected to commence soon after finalisation of the tendering process. Rehabilitation of canals at Bwerudza A and B Irrigation Scheme is now at about 85 percent complete.

“Canal construction has been completed for 80 of the 95ha. The canals are 9638m x 11330m and 10 toilets were also constructed to provide adequate sanitary facilities at the scheme,” said Mr Marwei.

The programme also intends to argument water supply as Tanganda River dries during the dry season.

The tender has since been floated and is in the processing of being awarded.

Works are expected to be completed in September 2017 with 236 households benefiting.

Mr Marwei said additional works were also done at Gudyanga, Maunganidze and Tonhorai.

“These include installation of potable water systems scheme at Gudyanga, Maunganidze and Tonhorai irrigation schemes. Provision of potable water supply was done to prevent water-bone diseases to farmers and clean and safe drinking water is now conveniently accessible at these schemes.

“The other seven irrigation schemes will also be installed with these potable water systems by the end of project in December 2017,” said Mr Marwei, adding that they have also started gully reclamation works at the three schemes.

“All the materials required for the works have been delivered and work to rehabilitate gullies includes construction of embankment with dozer, installation of gabions and planting of Vetiver grass,” said Mr Marwei.

