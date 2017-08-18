Terror gang convicted

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

TWO notorious armed robbers who unleashed a reign of terror in Chiadzwa, shooting dead an illegal diamond dealer and injuring others during a spate of robberies that rocked Marange have been convicted of some of the offences.

The criminals are also wanted in Harare and Marondera in connection with a litany of robberies they masterminded.

Luckson Marowa

Marcos Madhume (34) of 458 Hopley, Harare, and Luckson Marova (29) of Dehwe Village in Rusape were on Wednesday convicted of armed robbery and attempted murder charges when they appeared before Mutare regional magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadze.

Their sentencing on the two charges was postponed to September 11 to give the State room to check if the duo has previous criminal convictions.

In 2002, Madhume was convicted of stock- theft and armed robbery by Mrs Mukunyadze at a Rusape court and 15 years later, he has been convicted by the same magistrate of almost similar offences.

Marcos Madhume

Public prosecutor Mrs Tinashe Mugwagwa told the court that Madhume and Marowa pounced on two unsuspecting illegal diamond buyers on May 3 this year at Chishingwi Business Centre in Marange.

The first complainant, Phillip Chipenzi (32), who resides at No. 1018 Chikanga, received a call on his cellphone from the robbers who were pretending to be genuine illegal diamond dealers.

The convicts requested to meet the complainant near Bravo 6, formerly Mbada Mining concession, which is located between Muchena and Betera business centres.

Chipenzi – who was in the company of Getrude Chakandivenga (32) of house number 1207, Area 3, Dangamvura, Mutare – drove to Bravo 6 to meet the convicts who were waiting by the roadside.

The two complainants stopped for the two robbers who got into the vehicle.

However, upon boarding the vehicle, Madhume suddenly drew a pistol and pointed it onto the head of Chipenzi who was behind the steering wheel.

He ordered the complainants to surrender all their valuables and cash. Chakandivenga who was on the front passenger’s seat took out $500 from her handbag and handed it over to Marowa. She also handed over her Huawei cellphone.

The robbers demanded more cash from the complainants and during the process they tied Chipenzi with PVC ropes before stuffing him onto the back seat of the car. Madhume went on to strike Chakandivenga on the right eye with his hand which was holding the firearm.

Marowa quickly took to the steering wheel and he drove the vehicle off the road right into the bush. While in the bush the robbers ordered the complainants to undress to make sure that they were not hiding any cash.

Chakandivenga went nude while Chipenzi pleaded with the robbers to untie him so that he could also strip off.

When Chipenzi was untied he started running away from the scene prompting the robbers to give chase. During the chase Madhume fired two shots towards the complainant and shot him once on the right thigh.

Chakandivenga, who had been left alone, quickly dressed up and fled from the scene.

She went on to alert soldiers who were on patrol at Muchena Business Centre. They rushed to the scene and upon arrival they discovered that the complainants’ motor vehicle had been stolen.

Chipenzi was quickly rushed to Mutare Provincial Hospital while the stolen vehicle was found dumped about a kilometre away from the scene.

The robbers were arrested last month together with another accomplice in connection with another armed robbery case in which they shot dead an illegal diamond dealer in Marange.

Together with Thomas Mike Makoni Nyakujara (43), the duo will also stand trial for the murder of Blessing Chikwangura whom they shot dead at his house in Marange before getting way with $3 000 cash.

They are currently at Mutare Remand Prison awaiting trial.Uciis

Like this: Like Loading...