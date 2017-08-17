Man rapes daughter (6) as mum sleeps

A 67-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru, who allegedly raped his six-year-old daughter while the minor’s mother was fast asleep, has been arraigned before the courts.

By Stephen Chadenga

The man, who cannot be named on legal grounds, shared the same bed with the complainant and her mother.

He appeared yesterday before Gweru magistrate Judith Taruvinga and was remanded in custody to Monday.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but sometime in December last year, the accused was sleeping on the same bed with the complainant and her mother.

During the night, the man undressed his daughter before allegedly raping her once while the mother was fast asleep.

During the alleged rape ordeal, the girl screamed, but was threatened with death by her father.

The following morning, the minor’s mother noticed some bruises on her private parts and on questioning her, the girl revealed that she had been raped by her father the previous night.

The mother went with the girl to the clinic and a nurse, who examined her advised her to make a police report and this led to the arrest of the accused.

