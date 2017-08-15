Pair in dock for assaulting cop

TWO Bulawayo men appeared in court last week charged with assaulting a police officer, following a misunderstanding over an Apostolic Faith Mission Church banner.

BY SILAS NKALA

Kulambene Marshal Amen (28) and Elson Nhidza (37) were not asked to plead to assault when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya, who remanded them out of custody to August 22.

The court was told that on July 17 this year, the complainant, Witness Whande a police officer at Queens Park Police Station visited the accused’s workplace in the city to inquire about the source of the banner advertising the church’s conference.

A heated argument allegedly broke when the duo professed ignorance over the matter and inquired from Whande why he had targeted them for questioning.

In the ensuing melee, the accused allegedly assaulted Whande and inflicted some injuries on him.

