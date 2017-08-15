Female student teachers accused of prostitution, sacked

TWO female student teachers from Seke Teachers’ College, who were on teaching practice at Murombedzi Primary School in Zvimba, have been recalled on allegations of wayward behaviour and prostitution.

BY NUNURAI JENA

The recall follows a protest letter signed by the headmaster, identified as G Matombo, and addressed to an official at the college, only identified as Jindu.

The school authorities accused the student teachers of “displaying disrespectful behaviour to the community they are serving by showing very high levels of prostitution and almost collapsing several local marriages because of going out with other women’s husbands”.

They are also accused of devoting most of their time to leisure at the expense of their college work, resulting in their poor performance during assessments.

Matombo yesterday confirmed writing the letter to Jindu, but said he was unaware how the letter ended up posted on social media platforms.

“It’s true that I wrote a letter to Mr Jindu about the two student teachers’ behaviour posted to our school, but I don’t know who posted the letter on social media platforms as I’m hearing,” he said.

Seke Teachers’ College principal Ephraim Mutubuki could not be reached for comment.

