Rape convict gets additional 2 years for attempted sodomy

A HARARE Central Prison inmate, currently serving 10 years in prison for rape, has been slapped with an additional two-year jail term for attempted sodomy.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Farai Makwiyana was on Friday convicted and sentenced for attempted sodomy of his cellmate.

The convict had, throughout the trial, denied the charge, claiming he was forced to accept responsibility by fellow inmates.

He told trial magistrate, Victoria Mashamba that his cellmates forced him to admit the offence so that he would extend his stay in prison after having already served eight years of his 10-year jail term.

The court heard that on July 1 this year, the complainant, who is serving jail time for stock theft, woke up in the middle of the night and discovered that his backside had been messed up with semen.

The complainant confronted Makwiyana, who then apologised for the incident.

The court heard Makwiyana pleaded with the complainant not to spill the beans to prison wardens and other inmates.

