TWO Binga men were last week jailed 40 months and 12 months each, respectively for illegal possession of mbanje with a street value of $5 300.

BY SILAS NKALA

Edmon Muleya (30) and Jameson Simalyampongo Muchimba (60) of Kabuaza village were sentenced on their own pleas of guilty when they appeared separately before Binga resident magistrate, Aelene Munamati.

Prosecutor Bruce Maphosa, in submission, said cases of illegal possession of mbanje were on the reise and pleaded with the courts to impose deterrent jail terms on the accused to stem the practice.

“Selling dagga, since it is regarded as a dangerous drug means that they are endangering the lives of others and they must be sent to jail,” he said.

The court was told that on August 6, police officers from Siabuwa Police Station were tipped that Muchimba was planting dagga in his garden. They went to his home, where they searched and recovered 500 grammes of loose dagga.

They then took him to his garden where they recovered 71 plants of the banned drug, leading to his arrest.

On the same day, the police officers raided Muleya’s home and recovered 4,8kgs of mbanje worth $4 800.

Two Binga men jailed for mbanje possession : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...