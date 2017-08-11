BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is set to honour people aged 100 years and more, as it celebrates long life, acknowledges their wisdom and respects them for contributing to the development of the country’s second largest city.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BCC senior public relations officer, Nesisa Mpofu described the programme as a community initiative, where the local authority has partnered independent organisations to celebrate those aged 100 years and above.

“Members of the community, through the Bulawayo Shoe Box project, approached council to partner with them in celebrating the elderly,” she said.

“In the past, council has celebrated and acknowledged the elderly, as they have a wealth of information, wisdom and knowledge.

“They have contributed to the development of the city and we want to thank God for the gift of life.”

Mpofu said BCC welcomed other community groups and the corporate sector to partner it in celebrating the centenarians.

“A community group or corporate wishing to come on board is welcome,” she said.

“The first effort is to acknowledge their existence in the city by spending time with them and to celebrate their longevity.

“Life is a gift and we want to celebrate that.”

In a notice on Tuesday, the local authority called on residents to submit names and contact details of those aged 100 years and above to be honoured under this initiative.

“The City of Bulawayo and the Bulawayo Community Initiative would like to acknowledge the extremely elderly of the Bulawayo community,” read the notice.

“If you know someone, who has attained the extraordinary age of 100 years or more, who was born in the city or is a resident of Bulawayo, please share their name, date of birth and address details.”

BCC celebrates centenarians : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...