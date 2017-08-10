Council rescues stranded home seekers

KWEKWE City Council has moved in to rescue over 300 stand owners left stranded after the project developer, KMP, moved off site before fully servicing their land in Mbizo 8.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mayor, Matenda Madzoke said council was now assisting the stand owners to develop the land after it became clear that KMP had failed.

“We have had to take over developing the stands because KMP has failed. If we don’t help the stand owners, many will lose because they had invested a lot in paying instalments to buy that land,” he said.

Stand owners started paying monthly instalments in 2006, but are yet to start construction work because council has not approved the partial developments done by KMP.

“I have been paying $150 in service fees each month to the developer, who was supposed to hand me my stand four years ago, but now we can’t even find him and we are stranded because council says we can’t build,” Tapiwa Mureva, one of the disgruntled stand owners, said.

KMP general manager, Wirimayi Danga yesterday declined to comment on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...