Pupil dies after consuming illicit brew

A FORM Four pupil at Kotwa High School in Mutoko reportedly collapsed and died after consuming excessive amounts of an illicit brew during a drinking competition with friends.

BY Jairos Saunyama

The incident, according to police sources, who conducted the investigations, occurred on August 6, as students engaged in a weekend beer-drinking binge at a local bottle store.

The deceased, identified as Crossby Mose (18) of Meza village in Chief Mukota’s area, reportedly died on admission at Kotwa Hospital.

Efforts to contact the Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson for comment were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered yesterday.

Sources said on the fateful day, Mose was at a bottle store playing snooker with Taurai Mudembo (25) and Nyasha Chataika (26).

It is reported that a fellow villager, Gift Mugavamadzi (27), entered the bottle store and offered to buy alcohol for the trio.

Mugavamadzi reportedly bought a 200ml bottle of the illicit brew and gave it to Mudembo, who gulped the contents without taking a break before he vomited.

Mose then joined the contest where he reportedly gulped 600ml of the illicit brew at once before he collapsed. He died on admission at the hospital the following morning.

Like this: Like Loading...