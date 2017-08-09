2 panners die in disused mine shaft

TWO gold panners from Uzumba in Mashonaland East province died, while another escaped with minor injuries after a disused mine shaft they were working in collapsed and trapped them inside.

By Jairos Saunyama

Marondera police sources confirmed the incident, which happened on July 3 this year, and identified the deceased as Charles Dzidzi (28) and Thomas Ndlovu (33), both of Kadange village in Chief Nyajina’s area.

The third victim, Tafadzwa Dzidzi (25), was rescued by a passer-by.

He sustained minor injuries.

Efforts to contact Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza for comment were fruitless yesterday.

According to sources, the ground caved in after the trio entered a disused mineshaft at Kapondoro village.

A fellow villager, Tatenda Chatsure, later passed through the site on his way to Chiware business centre and managed to rescue Dzidzi, whose body was partly buried in the ground.

Chatsure then teamed up with fellow villagers and the police and retrieved the duo’s bodies.

Like this: Like Loading...