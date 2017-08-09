Minister praises Gokwe chiefs over gulley reclamation

ENVIRONMENT minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri last week applauded Gokwe traditional chiefs for their role in the reclamation of the infamous Gokwe gully that was threatening to cut through the Gokwe Magistrates Court.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The reclamation was done by the Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry at the behest of the traditional leaders.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was accompanied by the Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Paul Mavima applauded the Transport ministry and local traditional leaders for the reclamation of the poorly structured fragile soils in the area.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said Gokwe district is sparsely vegetated, which makes the soil susceptible to erosion by natural causes.

“Sodic soils constitute approximately 0,8% of total soils in the country and are most dominant in Gokwe area,” she said.

“Control of gullies occurring on sodic soils is one of the challenges that the country is faced with.”

The reclamation of the gully brought a huge sigh of relief to the Gokwe community after the government, through the Transport ministry, provided $900 000 under the emergency rehabilitation programme for the reclamation exercise.

Muchinguri-Kashiri also paid tribute to the Chireya community for assisting in the reclamation after the Chireya Mission Hospital’s infrastructure faced threats from the gulley.

“I am happy to report that there has been substantial amount of work that has been done to date at Chireya.

“A total of 6 000 square metres of stones is required to construct gabion meshes and I am excited about the level of co-operation received from traditional leaders and the community around in rehabilitating the gulley.”

