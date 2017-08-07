Normalcy returns to Samaringa School

NORMAL classes are set to resume at the Anglican Church-run Samaringa Primary School in Mutasa Central constituency, Manicaland province after former students mobilised $3 000 and bought back the furniture that was recently attached by the Deputy Sheriff over a labour issue.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Samaringa Old School Students managed to raise about $3 000 and bought the furniture at an auction in Mutare on Friday.

For almost three weeks, the students were having their lessons sitting on the floor after the Deputy Sheriff acting on instructions from a former accounts clerk attached the school desks, chairs and computers to recover $18 000 she was owed in outstanding salaries.

Mutasa Central legislator Trevor Saruwaka (MDC-T) confirmed the latest development yesterday, saying 102 former students had mobilised the resources to refurnish the school.

“We came together in the spirit of togetherness and raised money to buy back the furniture attached by the Deputy Sheriff. The community launched the fundraising campaign last Monday when it became apparent that the appeal route through the courts was not yielding results,’’ he said.

‘’It was also the realisation by the Samaringa community that the shortest circuit to acquire furniture for the kids was through mobilisation of funds through individuals contributions from the community leaders.

“We are our own liberators, our own kids while we are not doing anything about the situation, $2 818, 55 was raised from 102 members over five days to the auction day. The fundraising will continue so that we cover the full cost of the auction, storage and transportation back to Samaringa. This a refreshing story of a people putting aside their daily differences coming together for a noble cause and working together to bring smiles back to the disadvantaged kids.”

