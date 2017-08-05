Motorist takes traffic cop to court for damaging his car

A MOTORIST has taken a police officer to court over malicious damage of his vehicle and assault.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Kenias Nyevedzanai denied the charge of malicious damage to property when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi on Thursday.

The matter was remanded to August 8 for continuation of trial.

The charges emanated from an incident which happened on January 9 this year when Nyevedzanai allegedly smashed the windscreen and broke the handle of Taurai Guveya’s car which was being driven by his wife Sitshengisiwe Guveya close to Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Nyevedzenai is said to have accused Sitshengisiwe of attending to a phone call while driving.

The police officer later accused Sitshengisiwe of attempted murder, use of cellphone while driving and failure to stop when asked to.

Guveya, who is the complainant, said Nyevedzanai then went to the Bulawayo Central Police Station where he fell asleep and later rushed to get a fictitious medical report that he had been hit by the car after realising a police report against him had been made.

Guveya said he was shocked to get a letter from a senior assistant commissioner where he was told that Nyevedzanai was not feeling well on the day.

“Certainly, if Nyevedzenai was indeed sick on the day in question and not suffering from hang-over, it is sad, but I believe that his actions were consistent of that sick person arising from frustration and mental instability due to sickness.

“It was a serious discrepancy on the part of the officer-in-charge to deploy a sick officer on active duty having vividly observed and his colleagues witness this.

“The officer-in-charge had the audacity to enunciate this upon the probe despite giving total disregard contrary to provisions of the Police Act and standing orders to regulations pertaining to a sick member,” he submitted.

