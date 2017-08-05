Artisanal miners should strive to secure govt funding: CNRG

HUMAN rights activist Farai Maguwu’s Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has implored artisanal miners in the country to affiliate to the National Miners’ Association in order to access financial support from government.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

CNRG programmes manager Tafadzwa Muropa made the remarks at a media sensitisation tour in Mutare this week.

Muropa said most artisanal miners in the country do not have opportunities and platforms to express their concerns, hence, the need to engage the media.

“As CNRG, we are also encouraging artisanal miners to be affiliated to National Miners’ Association so that they can access financial benefits that the government is offering to artisanal miners and the Small-Scale Miners’ Association,’’ Muropa said.

“The objective of this meeting was to enhance dialogue, alliance and network building between journalists and artisanal miners.”

He added: “As CNRG, we use the media to be able to advance our advocacy strategy. The media is a key ally in terms of amplifying the voices of the artisanal miners.

“In most places where mining is taking place, artisanal miners do not have the opportunity or platform to express themselves and their concerns and also to update the media on what they are doing.”

He said CNRG would continue to assist artisanal miners meet with journalists so that their stories could be told.

Like this: Like Loading...