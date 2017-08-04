‘Kentucky Fried City’ of Kings

UNITED States-headquartered fast-food concern, KFC is set to officially open its drive-through restaurant in Bulawayo under its local franchise, KFC Zimbabwe, tomorrow.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Addressing Bulawayo councillors and other stakeholders on Wednesday, KFC Zimbabwe diplomatic manager, Taurai Vaki, said the company has employed 45 people at its Bulawayo drive-through restaurant.

“We have recruited 45 staff members from Bulawayo,” he said.

“We have about 25 of them who are here today (Wednesday), but when we open, there is pressure levels, which are very high and expectations from our customers, we need to blend them with some experienced staff members.

“So there will be, initially for two months, 15 staff members from Harare and then other ones will come, they are still training in Harare.

“So that’s what we have done as KFC and we hope that we will do more in future, especially next year as we target to open in the city centre.”

The branch is situated on the outskirts of the central business district along Hillside Road, at Bradfield. KFC closed its outlets in Zimbabwe during the economic meltdown in 2007 and reopened them in 2014.

In 2014, KFC Zimbabwe general manager new Africa markets, Bruce Layzell revealed that the performance of its franchise in Zimbabwe had been pleasing and exceeded expectations.

The Zimbabwean operation is majority-owned by Country Bird Holdings, a Johannesburg-listed company and the remainder is in the hands of a local partner.

The restaurant would be the second of its kind to be established in Bulawayo, after Innscor Holdings opened a similar one.

