Cops block Zanu PF demo

MARONDERA riot police yesterday blocked an unsanctioned demonstration by Zanu PF members, who stormed the Magistrates’ Court protesting against trial of three fellow party members arrested for violence.

By Jairos Saunyama

Police moved in and blocked the entrance to the courtroom after the ruling party activists threatened to disrupt the trial.

The accused party members were arrested in Murewa South following intra-party clashes centred around local legislator Joel Biggie Matiza’s cancelled campaign rally two months ago.

Hamamaoko Nyamukondiwa (38), Roy Chitimbe (36) and Joseph Chijaka (56), all from Macheke, denied the charge of assaulting, Norest Jokomo (38), saying the complainant could have been injured by police officers who dragged him away from the meeting.

The State alleges that on June 23, Jokomo and the three accused were at Glen Sommerset in Macheke, where Matiza was addressing a meeting.

Jokomo allegedly interjected Matiza and ordered him to stop addressing the gathering since he had a case pending with the party’s disciplinary committee.

This did not go down well with the three accused, who then allegedly lifted Jokomo and dropped him to the ground twice.

The accused were then allegedly restrained from further assaulting the complainant by Farai Mashava and Themba Chirimuuta.

Jokomo sustained a bruised right hip and mild tenderness on the left ankle as outlined in medical affidavits.

Magistrate Ignatious Mugova remanded the matter to next Wednesday for continuation of trial.

Courage Chakawa prosecuted.

