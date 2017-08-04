Chimanimani District leads in irrigation rehabilitation

Samuel Kadungure and Blessing Rwizi

CHIMANIMANI has made massive investment in the rehabilitation and expansion of new smallholder irrigation schemes as development agencies, with technical support from the Department of Irrigation, make concerted efforts towards sustenance of rural livelihoods in the semi-arid district.

World Vision funded the expansion of the 33-hectare Bloc E of Chakohwa Irrigation Scheme, while more than 2 600 households in Wards Two, Four and Six are set to benefit from the US$300 000 six solar-powered drip water schemes sponsored by USAID.

World Vision partnered with the community in the targeted wards to set up solar powered boreholes, nutrition gardens and piped drinking water networks under the Area Development Programme (ADP).

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has successfully rehabilitated Gudyanga and Tonhorai irrigation schemes under the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Small Holder Irrigation Support Programme, funded to the tune of three million Euros by the European Union.

The FAO has also deployed managers to train farmers on farming as a business, scheme governance and agronomic issues to increase production and profitability.

World Vision Chimanimani head, Mrs Dassy Saduku, confirmed her organisation’s involvement in various irrigation work essential for productive agriculture, food security and reduction of vulnerability of women and youths.

“It is true that we have chipped in to complete Bloc E of Chakohwa Irrigation Scheme, with technical assistance from the Department of Irrigation Development,” said Mrs Saduku.

Department of Irrigation head for Manicaland, Engineer Tendai Chimunhu, said World Vision funded construction of the partially done main canal, lined and infield canals, land levelling, fencing and the necessary conservation works like storm drains at the scheme.

Eng Chimunhu said prior to World Vision’s intervention, the expansion of Chakohwa, which had blocs A (46.6ha), B (13.6ha), C (15.7ha) and D (10.4ha) functioning, had stalled due to funding challenges.

“Expansion of Bloc E had stalled due to lack of funding and World Vision rescued the project by funding construction of 4 000 meters long lined pipes to connect the 33ha scheme.

“The Chakohwa area is characterised by low and unpredictable rainfall patterns which render it impossible for farmers to harvest anything. The crop performance and productivity has been next to nothing because rain-fed farming is unsustainable as the area falls under Natural Region Four.”

He added: “We are winding up the construction work and all things being equal, farmers should begin land preparation in the next two weeks. Only the construction of infield crossing bridges is outstanding.”

Chimanimani also benefited from ADP in education, health, sponsorship and drought response which saw six-solar powered boreholes were drilled at Chayamiti Business Centre, Shinja and Mhandarume, Guhune and Mhandarume schools.

Two 5 000-litre tanks were set at Shinja, Guhune and Mhandarume schools to supply water in the newly established nutrition gardens. 80 smallholder farmers in the targeted areas are growing cash crops like vegetables, tomatoes, onions, peas and carrots among other crops.

721 pupils at Chayamiti Primary and Secondary Schools, Dokotoko Primary, Mhizha ECD Centre and Chayamiti Clinic are benefitting while 606 households and livestock in Nemaramba, Makunei, Chizemo and Mhizha Villages in Upper Chayamiti are also benefiting.

