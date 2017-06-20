Kasukuwere draws daggers on Zacc

UNDER-FIRE Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has threatened to cause the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after the anti-graft body recently scaled up its hunt for top government officials involved in corrupt activities.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

In a leaked amateur video reportedly shot at the funeral of Kasukuwere’s relative at the weekend, the beleaguered Zanu PF political commissar indicates he was spoiling for a fight with unknown opponents.

Kasukuwere’s political life hangs in the balance over accusations he was running parallel structures in a sinister plot to unseat President Robert Mugabe. The Zanu PF politburo is expected to sit this week to determine Kasukuwere’s fate.

In the 55-second amateur video, Kasukuwere is heard saying: “Proceeds of theft are easy to come by and easily spend. That is the level of unfairness we cannot accept. You stole yesterday (and) you want to create a political system where you can steal again. The gloves are off.”

Kasukuwere yesterday confirmed the video, accusing “successionists” of seeking to capture State institutions.

“This is systematically designed to undermine the Head of State (Mugabe) by creating factional structures to propel certain individuals to take over power using unconstitutional means,” Kasukuwere said.

“We must stick to the (party) constitution and stop abusing systems for the succession agenda. I said it last year and I will repeat it again: There are certain individuals who have taken over Zacc to target certain individuals as a way of advancing their factional agenda.”

In the video, the Local Government minister is heard saying: “We will be talking to others of like minds and are ready to fight. Even when there is a file on Kasukuwere, please put it on the table. Do not threaten me with Zacc, that I will be arrested, there is nothing. We will disband it (Zacc). Tomuka makuseni takadya mustard chafa ichi (We can wake up in a vicious mood and it’s dead).”

“We can change the law and start anew. It is not meant to be an asset to arrest and fix individuals. The country must allow me to speak my point of view, then we move forward. Our youths … are being victimised and losing farms …,” Kasukuwere is heard saying to a group that includes his half-brother and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Dickson Mafios.

Mafios has also been targeted for removal.

Senior leaders in Zanu PF are currently locked in a bitter tussle for power with Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seen as the front-runner to succeed President Mugabe, accused of using Zacc to settle political scores and victimise his foes. Mnangagwa has denied the charges. Kasukuwere is reported to be a leading figure in a rival faction of the ruling party known as G40.

