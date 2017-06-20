Council gets 24-hour ultimatum over garbage

LOCAL Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday gave Harare City Council a 24-hour ultimatum to clear mounds of garbage which have remained uncollected for a week in Glen Norah high-density area.

by EVERSON MUSHAVA

Speaking during a tour of the city’s residential areas to assess the state of roads after the Zimbabwe National Road Administration poured in $11 million for roads rehabilitation, Kasukuwere said it was inhuman for council to spend $2 million on its Premier Soccer League club, Harare City, at the expense of service delivery.

“Look, all these bottles, used condoms and other rubbish, children will come and play here. The mayor (Bernard Manyenyeni) said you sponsor soccer to the tune of $2 million, but you fail to release only $50 000 to remove this waste, exposing residents to diseases. I am giving you 24 hours to remove it,” Kasukuwere said.

Acting town clerk Josephine Ncube cited lack of equipment, saying they would only be able to remove all the waste across the city once council had taken delivery of refuse collection equipment it ordered early this year.

But, Kasukuwere would have none of it.

On the issue of roads, Kasukuwere urged council to immediately complete modalities for introducing urban tollgates to collect enough revenue and repair roads.

Ncube said council had finished compiling a comprehensive report on how it proposes to modernise the city’s roads and had already identified sites for tollgates, but was still debating on the charges.

The minister’s delegation, which included Harare Metropolitan Affairs minister Miriam Chikukwa and council directors, also toured Mabvuku Clinic.

