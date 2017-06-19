AMHVoices VIDEO: We will back Tsvangirai – PDP

The Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed it will back any candidate chosen to lead the grand coalition to unseat ZANU PF.

By Simbarashe Musaki/Tendai Dune

PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: “If (MDC-T leader) Morgan Tsvangirai, (NPP leader Joice) Mujuru, Biti or (MDC-T Vice-President) Nelson Chamisa is chosen to be the presidential candidate for the grand coalition, so be it. We cannot all run for the same post. That is what history has taught us.

“We will not jump out of the coalition if Tsvangirai is elected to lead, we all have faults, we are not forming a coalition of angels. It is a coalition of individuals and we are perfect in our imperfection.

“When working together there bound to be criticism on one another and that should not stop us from working together to achieve a better Zimbabwe for all Zimbabweans.”

Currently PDP is under the CODE coalition but is participating in all NERA activities and PDP leader Biti chairs a legal committee in NERA.

“We want to avoid voter manipulation whereby the ruling party will play with percentages and an opposition party will win with less than 50+1 percent.

“No one can be worse than Mugabe in governing this country, they have failed dramatically, they cannot run hospitals and our leaders are competing to die in different countries to an extent that it has become a badge of honor to die in a foreign land.

“ZANU PF is hopelessly incompetent and cannot run an aeroplane which they can use to fly out and get healed,” added Mafume.

