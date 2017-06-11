NPP heads for split

THE convention to elect the National People’s Party (NPP) leadership hangs in balance after it was pushed forward for the third time amid fears the party fronted by former Vice-President Joice Mujuru is headed for a split.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Mujuru’s party is at a tipping point amid allegations of tribalism and factionalism against party vice president-designate Samuel Sipepa Nkomo.

Nkomo, who led a team including John Mvundura and Basten Beta which last week dissolved the Bulawayo provincial structures, was at the centre of the factional wars.

Sources in the party said Bulawayo province was now backing those ousted by the team who include chairperson Fidelis Gwebu and vice-chair Nqobizitha Madlela, threatening to leave the party if the matter was not resolved.

“The structures in Bulawayo are adamant we are not going to allow the imposition of leadership in this province especially by Nkomo who we are sure is here to destroy the party. We are clear that we will leave this party if we have to, than follow a person who has been joining and leaving all parties ever formed in this country,” the source said.

Bulawayo has gained support from other unnamed officials in Mujuru’s top leadership who were also reportedly in favour of breaking ranks with NPP if she does not rein in Sipepa Nkomo.

Sipepa Nkomo said he was not going to defend himself over the allegations of factionalism levelled against him.

“I am old enough and have been in this game for a long time to the extent that whatever allegations are thrown against me will not change anything. I am not going to try and justify myself,” he said.

NPP spokesperson Simbarashe Patrick Nyanhanga said contrary to online media and social networks regarding the matter, Mvundura, in the capacity of acting president, led a delegation that mediated in the disputes between colleagues and a full inclusive solution was drafted and mutually co-signed by all parties.

“We celebrate the milestone of this resolution as the matter was handled not as an imposition from the party hierarchy, but from the common input of the aspirant leadership on the ground,” Nyanhanga said.

“Bulawayo has a rich history that shaped this country and is a pivotal province with great diversity that truly mirrors the diversity of our country. It is therefore quite heartening to have as a party such desire and ambition to participate and lead the transition of the country from this key province. “

NPP was due to hold its convention last month, but insiders said owing to the internal squabbles, the event has been moved to this month, but no visible preparations are being done.

“The preparations have not been done. It’s unlikely that the convention will be held. These divisions are deep-seated because our president has failed to deal with them, and we might see a split,” another source said.

Mujuru’s spokesperson and secretary-general-designate Gift Nyandoro dismissed the allegations.

“Such allegations are far from the truth. NPP is an institution that has multi-layers of governance and operation.

Issues of how elections are internally held and managed are issues to do with the party’s election directorate who would subsequently brief the NPP leadership which is headed by the president,” Nyandoro said.

“Put simply, when decisions are made in NPP (they) are done so collectively. Regarding the matter at hand in Bulawayo, it’s a matter that is being attended to by the appropriate organ of the party and the NPP leadership is yet to be briefed and seized with the outcome of same.”

