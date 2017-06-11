Catholics bishops slams violence ahead of 2018

CATHOLIC bishops have called for peace in the country ahead of next year’s elections in order to ensure that people vote for leaders of their choice.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

In a pastoral letter released on Pentecost Sunday, the Zimbabwe Catholics Bishops Conference (ZCBC) slammed violence, hate speech and called on the government to uphold the Constitution while aligning subsidiary laws to the supreme law ahead of the watershed general elections.

“This means all electoral responsibilities as stated in the Constitution are implemented in particular we have in mind immediate voter education and registration, adherence to the Political Parties Code of Conduct and Traditional Leaders Act and equal access to the State media by all contestants,” wrote the bishops.

Zanu PF has been at the forefront of violating the Traditional Leaders Act by using chiefs and headmen to mobilise voters on its behalf while barring opposition parties to enjoy freedom in their areas of jurisdiction.

Warning against use of hate language, the ZCBC said it was worried over reckless statements that had already started playing out in the public which could fan violence and resultantly a disputed poll.

“There are already some tongues releasing rancour and bitterness. We appeal to people who do not control their tongues please consider what you are doing! Our Constitution gives everyone the right to human dignity in their public and private life and for that right to be protected,” reads the letter.

The church called on citizens to register and vote, saying everyone had a duty to elect God-fearing leaders for Zimbabwe who will in turn deliver prosperity and not fake promises.

“In particular we encourage you to register to vote, to acquire a full understanding of the voting processes and procedures and make informed political choices and select capable men and women who fear God, trustworthy people who hate dishonest gain,” reads the letter.

