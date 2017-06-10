Mujuru regrets 2013 Zanu PF win

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru has claimed it was a huge mistake for her to vigorously campaign for Zanu PF in 2013, saying the party’s resounding victory was responsible for the current economic problems facing the country.

BY SHARON SIBINDI/TALENT GUMPO

Speaking at a Women’s Electoral Convergence (WEC18) in Bulawayo yesterday, Mujuru said she campaigned for Zanu PF thinking the party would improve the people’s socio-economic wellbeing.

“But see where we are and we are saying where did we go wrong after that?” she asked.

Mujuru said women were effective leaders who knew if something wrong had been done.

“Now we are talking about a coalition which should give us what we are looking for. We are looking at 2018. That is why we are here,” she added.

Mujuru said Zimbabwean women should be brought under one political umbrella.

“We were told that women are always talking about social issues, leaving out hard issues that affect our social lives,” she said.

“We want to bring Zimbabwean women together and put political forums aside. Women from everywhere should be there because we are now facing an important event where we normally miss the boat — the elections.”

MDC Proportional Representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga was impressed by the huge turnout at the event.

She said WEC18 was working towards mobilising women to register to vote in the 2018 elections.

“We are waiting for Zec [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] to give us their programme, so that we know where they are going next because the aim is to go to provinces before them,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

She said the main aim was to have 2 000 women, each mobilising a hundred women to go and register to ensure that at least two million women vote next year.

“Unlike men, we do not believe in sitting and arguing on who should be the leader. We should be making sure that there are people who will be led,” Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

“Our priority is not leadership. It is about getting people who will be on the voters’ roll and making sure that people who are afraid of the system stop being afraid of the system.”

Among those in attendance were MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khuphe, Bulawayo East MP Thabitha Khumalo, Lucia Matibenga from the People’s Democratic Party, representatives from Zapu and other women-led organisations.

