Pictures: 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony

Wednesday 7th June 2017 10:26
Alpha Media Holdings Chief operations officer Kangai Maukazuva makes his address

Some of the guests at the ceremony

Cleric and activist Evan Mawarire flanked by some of the delegates at the ceremony

Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi hands over a trophy to Wheelchair tennis paralympian Nyasha Mharakurwa who won in the sports category of the 10 Great Zimbabwean awards.

Mzembi and Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni pose for a photo with prominent eyes specialist, Dr Guramatunhu who won in the health category of the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards

NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and Mzembi converse at the 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony