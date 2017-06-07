Pictures: 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony

Alpha Media Holdings Chief operations officer Kangai Maukazuva makes his address
Some of the guests at the ceremony
Cleric and activist Evan Mawarire flanked by some of the delegates at the ceremony
Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi hands over a trophy to Wheelchair tennis paralympian Nyasha Mharakurwa who won in the sports category of the 10 Great Zimbabwean awards.
Mzembi and Harare Mayor Ben Manyenyeni pose for a photo with prominent eyes specialist, Dr Guramatunhu who won in the health category of the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards
NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and Mzembi converse at the 100 Great Zimbabweans awards ceremony
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related