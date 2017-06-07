Mnangagwa intervenes in roadblocks impasse

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered Home Affairs and Tourism ministers Ignatius Chombo and Walter Mzembi, respectively, to meet urgently and address concerns raised over numerous police roadblocks.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

Speaking at the launch of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said the government was committed to the free movement of tourists.

“I am aware that the issue of roadblocks has been raised by a number of tourists. As government, we remain committed to the free movement of tourists and the need to ensure their safety,” he said.

“I, therefore, urge the two ministries of Home Affairs and Tourism to sit down together under one roof and further determine how the need for the safety and movement of tourists can be guaranteed.

“In the same vein, I also want to commend the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the visiting public and tourists, especially in the Victoria Falls area, for their co-operation.”

Mnangagwa said it was critical for the tourism industry to create innovative packages to promote its growth.

“It is critical to have a package that keeps tourists in the country. In Cape Town, for example, there is a bus, which goes around the town on a regular basis,” he said.

“I, therefore, call upon transport operators to consider offering such service in Victoria Falls.”

His call came as tourists have raised alarm at the number of police roadblocks, which they claimed scare away visitors to the country.

A recent visitor exit survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency noted that most tourists said they would not recommend the country to potential visitors because of the numerous roadblocks.

Last week, Mzembi said he would take the matter to Cabinet, saying the roadblocks were now a threat to the growth of the tourism sector.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority says 2,1 million visitors came into the country last year, generating $819 million in receipts.

Last year, the tourism sector contributed 10,9% to the gross domestic product, 4,3% to capital investment and 7,3% to employment.

Like this: Like Loading...