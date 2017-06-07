SA Fashion Week opens avenues for Katiyo-Mayhew

ZIMBABWEAN fashion designer Moline Katiyo-Mayhew is happy to have rubbed shoulders with international seasoned fashion designers as she showcased her designs under the infusion collection at the recent Tshwane Fashion Festival 2017 held in Pretoria, South Africa.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Katiyo-Mayhew, the founder of Hande Bhebhi designs, told NewsDay yesterday that the week-long fashion extravaganza which featured over 25 renowned designers opened doors for her as she later received orders from South African boutiques.

“I was happy to represent my nation as I showcased my designs at the Tshwane Fashion Festival. It was inspiring that my designs got an overwhelming response from the crowd that I got the opportunity to export some of my designs to South African boutiques,” she said.

Katiyo-Mayhew said her Infusion collection was inspired by leftover pieces of lace and ethnic fabrics and the scrap pieces were like her art brushes used to paint her handmade garments “to create unique designs.”

The multi-talented designer, is also a visual artist, humanitarian worker and fashion trainer and is in handcraft development. She said her designs were inspired by the uniqueness of each form of the human figure.

Katiyo-Mayhew has, however, bemoaned the influx of cheaply made foreign clothes on the local market as among the challenges hampering the growth and success of the business.

She said while one’s passion and creativity must be the driving force there is always something new to learn.

“Patience pays as it takes time to build up clientele, then money will come later. It is important for upcoming designers to also learn from established designers and keep updated with international, regional and local fashion news, but most important stay true to your style,” she said.

Locally, she has exhibited some of her works at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe alongside other artists and is currently running a programme in sustainable fashion in partnership with the German-Society Zimbabwe in disadvantaged communities.

Like this: Like Loading...