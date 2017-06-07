Harare demands $7m from Chitungwiza for water

The Harare City Council has dragged Chitungwiza Municipality to the High Court seeking to recover over $7 million in unpaid water bills.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Harare, which is being represented by Honey and Blackenberg law firm, recently issued summons against Chitungwiza Municipality, accusing the latter of failing to fulfil a contractual obligation.

“On unknown dates, the plaintiff (City of Harare) and the defendant (Chitungwiza Municipality) entered into an agreement, which agreement still subsists, in terms of which plaintiff would supply treated water to the defendant, which the defendant would then proceed to sell to its residents,” the City of Harare said in its declaration.

“In terms of the aforementioned agreement, the plaintiff would bill the defendant on a monthly basis for the amount to be settled by the defendant in respect of their water account.

“As at October 13, 2016, an outstanding balance of $7 247 714,88, was due and payable by the defendant to the plaintiff. However, despite lawful demand, the defendant failed, neglected or refused to pay the amount.”

In the summons, Chitungwiza Municipality was given up to 10 days to respond to the lawsuit.

“If you do not enter appearance to defend, the plaintiff’s claim will be heard and dealt with by the High Court without further notice to you,” the City of Harare said.

The City of Harare is also seeking an order to compel Chitungwiza Municipality to pay interest and the cost of suit.

“Plaintiff is also claiming interest at the prescribed rate from date of demand being November 8, 2016, to the date of final payment . . . plus cost of suit”

After receiving the summons on May 18 this year, Chitungwiza Municipality entered its appearance to defend on Monday.

