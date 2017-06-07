ZBC appoints substantive CEO

PATRICK Mavhura has been appointed substantive chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) taking over from Happison Muchechetere, who was fired in 2014 on corruption charges.

In a statement last night, ZBC board chair, Gibson Munyoro said Mavhura’s key result areas would include implementation of the State broadcaster’s 2017-2019 business transformation strategic plan and ensuring sustainable profitability.

“Mr Mavhura has been appointed to manage ZBC in a professional and progressive manner in this digital era because the ZBC board of directors believes that parastatals and State enterprises can also be managed according to the tenets of good moral conduct, strategic business plan, and profitability ,” Munyoro said.

He is on a fixed five-year performance-based contract.

Mavhura, who- has been acting in the same capacity since 2014, has also been tasked with playing a central role in the on-going digitalisation process and improving the quality of programmes on both radio and television. — By Staff Reporter

