Suspected serial fraudster up for $122k theft

A 36-YEAR-OLD suspected Borrowdale serial fraudster, who is accused of swindling several victims of a total of $122 185, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court, charged with fraud and money laundering.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tawanda Major was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Barbara Chimboza, who remanded him to July 12 on $200 bail.

Major is facing six counts of fraud and another count of money laundering.

It is the State’s case that on July 9, 2015 Major and his accomplice Daisy Hazvinavarwi, who is still at large, approached Peter Mahaso and misrepresented to him that they wanted $13 000 to boost their business.

The State alleges Major and Hazvinavarwi promised to surrender a Range Rover vehicle as collateral security and to pay back the money in a month’s time.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Mahaso allegedly gave them the money in cash and through Ecocash transactions.

The State alleges after receiving the money, the two falsely pleaded with Mahaso to temporarily release the motor vehicle and drew up an affidavit in Daisy Ngorima’s name.

The two then left and never returned the money and vehicle.

Using the same modus operandi, Major and Hazvinavarwi again approached Tonderai Ndowa and misrepresented to him that they required $2 000 to clear their goods at the Harare International Airport and offered a Toyota Harrier vehicle as collateral.

It is alleged after receiving the money, the two pleaded with Ndowa to temporarily release the vehicle after drawing up another affidavit in Ngorima’s name.

While using the same modus operandi, they also duped Mhurai Mpofu of $18 000, Shonhiwa Gweshe of $4 800, Valeria Nerwande $16 325 and Misheck Zvarivadza of $64 852.

After Major’s arrest, the police recovered various household goods and vehicles, which were bought with the proceeds of the crimes.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

