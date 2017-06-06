Legislator dangles food ahead of Mugabe rally

DANGAMVURA/CHIKANGA legislator, Esau Mupfumi on Saturday held several meetings in Mutare, where he dangled food handouts to lure residents to attend President Robert Mugabe’s campaign rally scheduled for June 16.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

“Our President is coming on June 16. We are urging you to come in your numbers. As MPs, we are expected to mobilise for our President. After this mobilising process, I am going to conduct an inter-district meeting over the rally,” Mupfumi said.

“We want to show our love to President Robert Mugabe. Even the maize I am giving you today is from the President, so this is payback time. Let’s show him at the rally,” he said.

Destiny for Afrika Network founder, Obadiah Musindo has ordered all beneficiaries of his housing scheme to attend the rally.

“I have over 10 000 housing beneficiaries in Manicaland and they should attend the rally at all costs. If they fail, they should at least send a representative to the rally. All my managers are going to attend the rally. We are staying in these houses because of the President,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Manicaland provincial youth leader, Mubuso Chinguno said they were targeting to mobilise at least 60 000 people for the rally to be held at the 20 000-seater Sakubva Stadium.

“We have already started our preparations. On Tuesday (today) in Mutare, we are going to have a provincial youth executive meeting, where we are going to meet our national political commissar, Innocent Hamandishe,” he said.

“We want to activate our various committees, which are responsible for mobilising and transport logistics respectively so that we meet our target of 60 000 people.

“We were in Marondera last week and we saw how Mashonaland East managed to host the rally, so we are planning to do even better than them.”

