All set for AMH 100 Great Zimbabweans awards

ALL is set for the inaugural Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) 100 Great Zimbabweans awards event to be held in Harare tonight, where Zimbabweans, who have made extraordinary sacrifices to benefit underprivileged communities, will be honoured.

BY STAFF REPORTER

AMH — publishers of NewsDay, the Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard — is sponsoring the event in partnership with the City of Harare, AB Communications’ ZiFM Stereo, ZB Bank, CBZ, World Vision and DHL, among others

AMH marketing and communications manager, Nancy Ziyambi said about 300 guests are expected to grace the colourful occasion, where Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi will be the guest of honour.

AMH, through its flagship NewsDay, invited nominations from Zimbabweans through email, social media and newspaper fill-in forms to nominate Zimbabweans they believe have made contributions in various categories, namely — rising stars, sports, arts and culture, media and film, education, science and technology, environment and agriculture, civil activism, business and law, health, greatest entertainer, greatest Diasporans and peoples’ choice.

This year’s inaugural edition looks at the last 10 years ending December 31, 2016, identifying the country’s less obvious personalities and unsung heroes from 12 categories.

Readers nominated a person they believed to be a great Zimbabwean under the categories and stated the reasons for their nomination.

Six independent adjudicators, invited to give the much-needed integrity and endorsed by a reputable auditing firm, worked tirelessly conducting the adjudication and verification process to come up with the final list of nominees, which was published in the NewsDay Weekender on Saturday.

The 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards ceremony will be an annual event.

