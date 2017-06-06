I am ready to lead: Mujuru

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru, yesterday declared, that she was ready to enter the presidential race against President Robert Mugabe, raising fresh doubts over her commitment to the coalition talks she is currently involved in with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing supporters at Harare International Airport soon after her return from an African Women Leader’s Forum in the United States, Mujuru urged her members to elect women candidates for all public offices from from council level in next year’s general elections.

“We have to elect women leaders from ward level … even in Parliament so that as laws are crafted, we are not left out. We cannot cry that laws are not women-friendly yet we do not elect women in those positions … As for me, I am ready to stand, I am ready to lead,” she said to wild cheers from her supporters.

The former Vice-President said her party was committed to the coalition with progressive opposition political parties and dismissed contrary statements by some of her party members, saying there were personal.

“We are serious about the coalition and, as we speak, we are waiting for a report from the committees which we despatched to discuss the coalition… We are not blowing hot and cold over the coalition we are committed to be a united force,” she said.

Her deputy Samuel Sipepa Nkomo recently caused a storm went he labelled Tsvangirai a failed politician, who is unfit to lead the proposed coalition.

Mujuru dismissed Nkomo’s remarks as personal opinions which do not reflect the party position.

