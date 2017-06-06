Residents demand council minutes

GWERU residents have demanded access to minutes of full council meetings to enable them to appreciate council business.

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru Residents’ Forum director, Charles Mazoredze said the local authority should demystify its operations and also invite residents to attend full council meetings.

“Full council minutes should be availed to the public for the purpose of transparency,” he said at a residents’ meeting held in Mkoba at the weekend.

“The operations of council are shrouded in mystery and as residents, we feel council meetings are highly secretive.”

Mazoredze accused council of failing to regularly update residents on its activities, hence, the antagonism between ratepayers and the local authority.

“Even the contributions of residents are not considered in budget consultations. There is a tendency at Gweru council to make unilateral decisions,” he said.

Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza recently indicated that residents could buy copies of council minutes at Town House.

Meanwhile, Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers’ Development Association Trust executive director, David Chikore said council should turn the mayoral mansion into an upmarket money-spinning venture, instead of turning it into the official residence of the town clerk.

