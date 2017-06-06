Tsvangirai fine-tunes fresh policy blueprint

OPPOSITION MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai is later this year expected to launch his party’s new policy document, as he gears for the 2018 elections, where he is billed to challenge President Robert Mugabe for the fourth time.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa said the policy document, crafted by party stakeholders including civic leaders, labour, policy experts and representative of minority groups, spells the party’s new thrust as “a government-in-waiting”.

“It’s an alternative policy blueprint in a new Zimbabwe, smart policies which include a government work programme (GWP) to be rolled out once MDC-T forms and becomes the next government in 2018 or earlier,” he said.

The MDC-T has been accused of policy paralysis and only standing in opposition to Zanu PF policies without providing alternatives.

Chamisa described the new policy document as aimed at providing updated, simplified and user-friendly policy proposals replacing the current Agenda for Real Transformation (ART) policy document and Jobs, Upliftment, Investment Capital and the Environment (Juice) “which are now outdated”.

“The policy proposals and measures are designed to deal with the daily challenges and problems Zimbabweans are facing. The policy project is an unassailable and credible policy alternative to the current national decay and collapse,” Chamisa, said adding the alternative policy narratives had been developed in areas of governance, the economy, infrastructure, devolution, dealing with corruption, health, education, social interventions and citizen rights and protection, including foreign policy.

He said the draft policy would now be circulated internally and among stakeholders for further input and inclusive consultation by organs of the party in all the provinces and districts before its launch in the last quarter of 2017.

