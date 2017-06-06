Transport industry employment council sues struggling Zupco

The National Employment Council for the Transport Operating Industry has sued State-owned bus operator, Zupco, over workers’ oustanding salaries.

BY SILAS NKALA

NEC agent, David Muchemwa claimed the bus operator’s southern division owed $18 461,56 in outstanding salaries to six employees.

Muchemwa submitted that on December 6, 2016, he approached the Labour Court in terms of Section 93(5)(c) of the Labour Act Chapter 28:01 for confirmation of a draft order.

“The Labour Court on April 5, 2017 granted my application without amendment. In terms of the order, respondent is obliged to pay the six employees concerned a total of $18 461,56 in four monthly instalments of $4 615,39, with the first instalment due on or before May 12, 2017. The order further provides that should any instalment remain outstanding by the due date, the balance shall become due and payable,” he submitted.

“The respondents have failed to comply with the order and applicant now applies for the registration of the order in terms of Section 935(b) of the Labour Act.”

Zupco is yet to respond to the application.

This comes shortly after scores of Zupco pensioners demonstrated at the company’s Bulawayo offices demanding their pensions and outstanding salaries.

