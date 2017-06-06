MDC-T urged to rein in its councillors

THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has challenged MDC-T to order its councillors to shun property grabbing and cede some of their multiple properties to people on the housing waiting list.

BY SILAS NKALA

BPRA coordinator, Rodrick Fayayo, said the move would help MDC-T fight corruption and reconnect with the electorate ahead of next year’s general elections.

“If the MDC-T is serious about listening to the concerns of the people like what they are saying in ordering the mayor of Bulawayo to sell the other vehicle and use the money for service delivery, they should also order their councillors, who have taken more than one stand, to return the other stands and give them to ordinary residents on the waiting list,” he said.

“They should order their councillors to rescind all the un-procedural tenders they awarded themselves during this current council’s term of office.”

Last week, the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive ordered mayor, Martin Moyo to sell one of his two official mayoral cars and channel the money to service delivery in line with the party’s pro-poor policies.

But, MDC-T acting provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda, scoffed at residents’ demands.

“BPRA seems to have a personal vendetta against the party and personalities,” he said.

“They are not being rational and they should have commended us for the position we have taken, instead they choose to stab us on the back.

“We were acting on the complaints raised by the residents and it seems BPRA have their own agenda and this is not right.

“In fact we got a lot of praise locally and internationally for the stance we took and if BPRA is still not satisfied by saying we are not serious, it is just seeking unnecessary attention.”

