Mnangagwa’s nephew in court over maintenance arrears
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew, Tongai, was yesterday dragged before Harare magistrate Anniah Ndiraya charged with failing to pay $250 monthly maintenance fees for his two children.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Tongai (39), of Sunridge in Harare, was granted $100 bail and remanded to today for trial.
The court heard that Tongai had, since June 2014, defied an order compelling him to pay $250 per month towards the upkeep of the children he sired with the complainant, Shuvai Murumbi.
As a result, the Vice-President’s nephew accumulated a debt of $5 120.
Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano is prosecuting the matter.