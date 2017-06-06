Zanu PF supporters heckle Mahofa

A Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Chiredzi recently turned chaotic, as rowdy party supporters booed and heckled Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Shuvai Mahofa, labelling her a thief.

“Mahofa you are a thief; you stole our rice. We don’t want to be led by thieves,” angry supporters chanted, as delegates from Masvingo were introduced.

“We did not invite you, why are you here with your delegates, go away.”

The incident, which happened on Saturday, saw Mahofa accusing local legislator, Darlington Chiwa, of inciting the crowd.

But Chiwa denied the allegations, before Mahofa asked the police to intervene and restore order.

The drama occurred in the presence of newly-re-elected provincial chairman, Ezra Chadzamira, provincial secretary for administration, Ailess Baloyi, committee member Jivas Masosota and central committee member, Titus Maluleke.

Several speakers, who took to the podium, including Baloyi, Masosoti, Chadzamira and war veterans among others attacked Chiwa for the chaos, but they avoided mentioning his name directly.

Despite being cautioned, the supporters continued with their insults forcing war veterans “to declare war” on the hecklers.

“Why are you accusing me before I am even introduced at this meeting? I don’t own people. These are Zanu PF supporters from Chiredzi,” Chiwa fumed in response to the accusations.

“Why are you saying these people are from my constituency?”

Chiwa later accused Chadzamira of setting up parallel structures in Chiredzi.

“It is Chadzamira, who is setting parallel structures here in Chiredzi yet they accuse me,” he said.

“They are saying they gave us 2 000 tonnes of rice, yet they gave us 1 000 tonnes only.”

Chiwa is believed to be a G40 supporter, while Chadzamira, Baloyi and Mahofa are linked to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction. — Mirror

