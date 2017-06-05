Debt collector contract termination divides Harare

A RECENT decision by the Harare City Council to terminate a private debt collector, Wellcash’s contract, has left the MDC-T-dominated local authority sharply divided, with some opposition councillors saying the “populist move” would negatively affect revenue collection efforts.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Council recently terminated its relationship with the debt collector following a public outcry, with some residents threatening to sue over attachment of their properties.

Debating the matter at a full council meeting last Thursday, Budiriro councillor, Panganai Charumbira (MDC-T) said the move to terminate the Wellcash’s contract was irrational, as revenue collection would fall due to reluctance by residents to settle their bills.

“Your worship, the danger that this council faces is of making populist policies. I, for one, don’t want to be put in a batch with people who make populist decisions,” he said.

“We have to be rational and less emotional. Let us admit all here that Wellcash helped us raise more revenue. If anyone of us here does not see that way, then that person has challenges. We have to be rational and stop being emotional.

“The next time we come here and we are likely told that there is no money to pay salaries, let us not blame these officials,” he added, as Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni pleaded with him to avoid washing the party’s dirty linen in public.

“Don’t wash our dirty linen in public Councillor Charumbira. Sit down,” Manyenyeni said.

Revenue figures provided by the finance committee indicate that Wellcash’s debt recovery efforts had significantly improved council’s revenue.

Council sources said the decision to terminate the debt collector’s contract was a directive from opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s office.

