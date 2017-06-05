Housing scheme beneficiaries ordered to hang Mugabe portraits

DESTINY for Afrika Network founder, Obadiah Musindo has ordered beneficiaries of his housing scheme to hang portraits of President Robert Mugabe in their homes and ensure that they all have Zanu PF regalia ahead of next year’s general elections.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The cleric made the remarks on Saturday in Mutare while addressing thousands of residents, who benefited from his low-income housing scheme.

“Every family of our beneficiaries should have party regalia and every household should have a portrait of President Robert Mugabe to show allegiance to President Mugabe. Even at your houses, you hang pictures of your pastors and prophets,” he said.

“Our people would be very soon receiving title deeds. I am happy now that our people know our conditions for joining our projects. We don’t threaten people, but they should know that we also have our conditions.

“Those portraits should not be hidden in bedrooms, but should be in open spaces. We are going to set small groups in communities, where people will spy on each other because our houses belong only to Zanu PF supporters.”

Musindo said most of his housing projects would be named after Mugabe.

“Very soon, we are going to start a legal process upon completion of our projects. They (projects) are going to be named after President Robert Mugabe,” he said.

“Just like the one here in Dora, we are going to name it Gushungo. Very soon, our people will be receiving title deeds and this is what our President is advocating for.”

