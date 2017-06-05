Drug education, rehabilitation trust launched in Byo

GOVERNMENT has launched a drug education and rehabilitation trust to address drug addiction-related issues and discourage pupils from partaking in harmful drugs.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The trust to be known as Rechabites, was officially launched in Bulawayo on Friday by Lavinia Moyo, the education officer for guidance and counselling in the Primary and Seconday Education ministry.

“It goes without saying that drug and substance abuse has wreaked havoc in our communities and the society at large. From common knowledge it is known that drug abuse has had repercussions on health, productivity, family relations, accidents on the road and at work and irresponsible behaviour patterns some of which have caused the increase of new HIV infections,” she said.

“Contact Family Counselling Centre in their training manual say: ‘If alcohol (and drug) intake is frequent and high, there might be a need for medical treatment in addition to counselling.’ This is where Rechabites come in.’’

Moyo said although the ministry had its own psychologists, who are able to handle drug issues, Rechabites goes further by providing rehabilitation to the victims.

The trust’s co-founders, Zenzo Siwela and Mthandazo Ndlovu said they planned to set up several drug education and rehabilitation centres throughout the country.

“Even those at church are not innocent, don’t think that they are angels, we started in church, our vision is to take those children out of these drugs,” Siwela said.

