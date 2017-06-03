Khupe, Mujuru in America

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and National People’s Party (NPP) Joice Mujuru are in New York, United States, attending a high-level African women leaders’ meeting.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Zanu PF is represented by women’s affairs minister, Nyasha Chikwinya.

Khupe said the forum which drew women leaders who include siting and former heads of state and government focuses Agenda 2063 which seeks to create a united Africa in 50 years and the 2030 Social Development Goals (SDG’s) deadline.

“Former and seating heads of state and government, women from the business sector, civil society and young women are all here as we are looking at agenda 2063 and the 2030 on SDG’s, a call for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and common destiny,” she said.

Khupe said if Africa was to achieve unity and improve the lives of its people it was important for women to be included in top decision making bodies on the continent.

“This can only happen with the inclusion of women in decision making bodies at all levels,” she said.

The forum a joint platform created by United Nations Women and African Union was officially launched yesterday.

NPP president Mujuru is also part of the people at the forum although her spokesperson Gift Nyandoro did not respond to questions sent to him.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said Khupe had met with former Malawi President Joyce Banda, former leader of opposition in South Africa parliament Lindiwe Mazibuko, the UN deputy secretary general Amina Mohammed among other top African leaders.

“The MDC is a big brand of the people’s movement, which has a place in African geo-political environment, we believe in Africa and a better life for everyone in Africa and Zimbabwe in particular, this is why our vice president is participating at that high level forum, to better the lives of future generations,” he said.

