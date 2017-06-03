Gary Tight’s wife withdraws assault charge

THE wife of Afro-fusion artiste Gary “Tight” Muponda, Amanda Manyuwa, yesterday withdrew charges of assault before plea against her husband saying they had resolved their differences.

Muponda (22), who appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya on charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act, was on $50 bail.

Manyuwa submitted her withdrawal affidavit stating that she had forgiven her husband who is also the breadwinner.

She further stated that they have ironed out their misunderstandings with the help of family members.

The State had alleged that on May 14 this year, Manyuwa arrived at their home and found Muponda inside the house with his girlfriend. She then entered the room and took her bags before proceeding to Muponda’s parents’ bedroom.

Muponda followed his wife to the room and began assaulting Manyuwa, stripping her naked in the process. He then threatened to kill her.

The court heard that Muponda’s girlfriend started taking pictures of Manyuwa while she was nude. On the second incident, Manyuwa was preparing supper on May 18, when Muponda arrived and asked her where she had got money to buy meat.

It was alleged that Manyuwa told her husband that she had borrowed the money from her cousin and this did not go down well with Muponda who accused his wife of lying and started assaulting her with open hands.

Manyuwa reported the matter to the police and was referred to hospital for medical examination.

Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano prosecuted for the State.

