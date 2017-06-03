The Standard turns 20, and still counting

The Standard yesterday held celebrations to mark its 20-year milestone of effective reportage as a family newspaper.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Speaking at the event, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) managing director Vincent Kahiya paid homage to pioneers of the paper, among them the founding editor and publisher, the late Mark Chavunduka, attributing the success of the paper to their esteemed efforts.

He said The Standard has become the biggest selling newspaper within the AMH group per copy printed.

The paper’s editor, Kholwani Nyathi, said the publication had come a long way.

“The Standard had been a champion of Press freedom and one of its past editors, Bornwell Chakaodza, was known to be on the forefront, advocating for Press freedom in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Having been established in 1997, the newspaper has stood the test of time with remarkable achievements, among them establishing itself as a competent paper within a polarised environment and in the face of serious economic challenges.

