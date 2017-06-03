Nash Paints to set up $1m plant in Zambia

LOCAL fast-growing paint manufacturer, distributor of automotive and decorative paints Nash Paints is set to construct a $1 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Zambia as it eyes the regional market.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Nash Paints opened its first branch in 2007 at Chikwanha shopping centre in Chitungwiza and has since grown to the current 20 branches across the country.

The company’s executive chairman Tinashe Mutarisi said Nash Paints was committed to championing development of the country and building strong brands.

“As a local brand, our vison is to grow beyond our present strength through synergies that are aimed at strengthening the mother country and indeed the broader Zimbabwean economy. The strides that we have made this far are largely reflective of our quest for success as a growing indigenous company and we thank all the stakeholders who have contributed in growing our brand,” Mutarisi said.

“Our strength is in working with the communities and designing the tailor made services that suit their demands in painting solutions. We believe in going where the people are and identifying with their community realities expectations.”

Mutarisi said the company was currently producing in excess of 50 000 litres of paint per day as it aimed to focus on innovation and change in paint industry as well as taking the brand beyond the confines of the country.

“We thank the government for the business policies such as the ZimAsset and Indigenisation that we continue to enjoy and not forgetting the customers who keep us going through their support and feedback,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tagarira Mutenga was unveiled as the new company’s chief executive officer taking over from Mutarisi who has since assumed the executive chairmanship role.

Mutarisi said the move to take Mutenga on-board was aimed at bringing bring fresh ideas for the betterment of the organisation.

“I believe I will begin to be part of the Nash Paints wining family. My vision is very simple, embrace the culture run with it, but don’t forget to protect the value. I am coming into a valuable organisation which already has value, it has a name, and it has an image so my first vision is to protect that value,” Mutenga said in his acceptance speech

