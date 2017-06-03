Employee takes Wadyajena to Labour Court

GOKWE — Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been taken to the Labour Court by one of his guards who is seeking $6 840 for 19 months’ salary arrears.

Mowenda Dungwe, who was employed by Wadyajena’s Mayor Logistics (Private) Limited, submitted to the court that he last received his salary in June 2015 and was fired from employment in December 2016 for protesting.

Wadyajena has been refusing to attend court hearings, hence the application for default judgment.

Records show that Wadyejena was served with summons on January 25 and April 19 to appear at the Labour Court this year but failed.

However, on Wednesday this week, Dungwe served Wadyajena with an application for default judgment.

In his application, Dungwe stated that Wadyajena ignored calls to attend hearings and he would suffer prejudice as a result of any act of unlawfulness.

“I will suffer irreparable damage or harm if my salary is lost and would not be able to replace it. This matter is urgent due to the fact that Wadyajena is denying me and my family which include young children the right to enjoy life as such are living like destitutes,” Dungwe submitted.

According to Dungwe, he worked for Mayor Logistics from March 2011 up to December 2016, earning $470 as a supervisor.

Dungwe alleges upon termination of employment, Wadyajena owed him $6 840 plus other costs like dismissal and gratitude costs, which the MP had ignored and neglected to pay.

