Wife killing Gweru man fails to stand trial again

Gweru businessman, Webster Chiteta, accused of strangling his wife in 2013, has for the second time this year failed to attend trial because of ill-health, it has been established.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Early this year, Chiteta (38), could not stand trial during the first High Court session in the city because of his deteriorating health.

Although the businessman was expected to stand trial at the second session of the Gweru High Court circuit that ended recently, Chiteta failed again to appear in court because of poor health since murder allegations arose against him four years ago.

In September 2014, Chiteta, who had just been granted $1 000 bail, fled to neighbouring South Africa.

He was, however, re-arrested in August 2015, but since then, he has not been brought to court for trial on medical grounds.

Chiteta, who is popularly known as Dzatu and owns Camvalve Recovery Company, allegedly strangled his wife in unclear circumstances.

Allegations against Chiteta are that on April 3, 2013, he retired to bed at around 1:30am.

When his wife, Winnie Tracy Phiri, joined him in bed at about 3:30am, he allegedly strangled her before making a false report of sudden death at Mtapa Police Station.

However, a postmortem report by a doctor revealed that the death was a result of dislocation of the cervical spine and excessive movement of the neck.

