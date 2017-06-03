MDC-T tasks councillors to demand metropolitan city status for Byo

THE MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive has tasked its councillors to push for a council resolution demanding metropolitan city status for Bulawayo in line with the Constitution.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The Constitution, adopted in 2013, created eight provincial councils and two metropolitan provincial councils — Bulawayo and Harare.

Four years down the line, the provision as guaranteed for under Chapter 14, Section 269 has not been implemented, and the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive said this was unacceptable.

MDC-T Bulawayo acting spokesperson Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda said government’s failure to grant the city its metropolitan council status was frustrating growth, adding this is the reason why the party had tasked its councillors to push for a council resolution demanding such.

“We are calling for the devolution of governmental power and responsibilities of Bulawayo City Council (BCC) as per the constitution, Chapter 14, 269. We also demand the Metropolitan City status for Bulawayo as per the Constitution Chapter 14, 269,” Mafa-Sibanda said.

Mafa-Sibanda said the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial met the councillors last week to discuss the issue, among others such as the mayoral vehicles matter that has caused an outcry among ratepayers.

The meeting was held at the MDC-T provincial offices and was chaired by chairperson, Gift Banda.

Provincial and metropolitan councils are provided for under the Constitution, primarily for the advancement of the principle of devolution of governmental powers and responsibilities.

Under Section 264 (2) of the Constitution, the provincial authorities are supposed to be given powers by central government to run their affairs and other responsibilities.

“We believe the provisions must be adhered to and implemented urgently, and hence we have tasked our councillors to push for a council resolution demanding such. In brief, we demand the alignment of the new constitution with the relevant acts,” Mafa-Sibanda added.

Government has said there is no money to fund devolution of power. The failure to devolve powers has however seen radical groups such as the Mthwakazi Liberation Front now demanding total secession.

