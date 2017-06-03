ZHRC probes denials of inputs to opposition supporters

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) is reportedly deploying its investigators to Nyanga district after MDC-T officials raised a complaint that their supporters were denied access to government’s food aid, the party has claimed.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

MDC-T Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka said their supporters made a report at the commission after they were denied access to agricultural support among other human rights violations.

Saruwaka said the problem was not only in Nyanga district alone and urged ZHRC should visit other tension filled areas in Manicaland and beyond so as to get a comprehensive report on the politicisation of food.

However, the commission’s deputy chairperson Ellen Sithole, however, said she was not aware of the planned visit by her officers. She said even though they are going, they will not go public with it for fear of jeopardising the investigations.

“I am not aware of that. Normally when we make investigations we don’t go public. We will only go public when we are done. If we go public before the investigations then it will prejudice the whole process,” she said adding if need be, the findings will only be released after the whole investigation process.

Saruwaka said stern action against Zanu PF must be taken.

“We are aware that Zanu PF politicises government support and our supporters are always denied access. We received information that ZHRC is going to Nyanga after a report was filed against Zanu PF over the politicisation of government support.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. Many districts in Manicaland have fallen victim to such. If they fail to visit all the district, they should at least use the Nyanga one as an example. This problem is widespread,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...